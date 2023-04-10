Lightning strike knocks out power, internet at Park University near Kansas City

A lightning strike at Park University in Parkville Monday morning cut off phone and internet service for a portion of the campus, according to the school.

Following the lightning strike at Mackay Hall, university officials tweeted around 11:20 a.m. that employees who work in Mackay Hall, Science Hall, Copley-Law and Labor Hall should either work from home or other spaces on campus, such as the Plaster Center, Norrington Center or the Academic Underground.

Officials don’t know when phone and internet services will return.

Classes will continue as scheduled, but faculty in the affected buildings may hold classes virtually at their discretion.

The lightning strike came as thunderstorms moved across the Kansas City metro area Monday. Meteorologists expected the storms to be strongest in the morning, and to weaken as the day continues.