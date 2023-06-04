Lightning strike ignites two-alarm fire at east Charlotte apartment

A lightning strike caused a two-alarm fire at an east Charlotte apartment Sunday morning, fire officials said.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital, according to Charlotte Fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Update: Charlotte Fire investigators determined fire to be accidental due to lightning strike. Estimated 250k in damage. No injuries to civilians, one firefighter sustained minor injuries, and was treated and released from the hospital. Red Cross is on scene assisting occupants. pic.twitter.com/BCFfOBQ6f9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 4, 2023

Flames were visible from the building as firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. Sunday. A second alarm was struck shortly after.

The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms and heavy rain late Saturday night that lasted until early Sunday morning.

Sixty firefighters contained the blaze in 90 minutes at the apartment building at the 8000 block of Tremaine Court, located off Albemarle Road.

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire at an east Charlotte apartment building early Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Red Cross personnel were at the scene Sunday assisting those displaced by the fire.