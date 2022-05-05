Lightning strike ignites multi-family home, causes $769K in damage, KS officials say

Four families were displaced after a lightning strike sparked a fire at their multi-family home in Kansas, according to local news reports.

Firefighters were called to the southwest Topeka home at about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, KSNT reported. When they arrived, they found “light smoke” escaping from the roofline and a fire “rapidly spreading through the attic.”

Video recorded by a WIBW photojournalist shows thick smoke and flames billowing from the roof as the Topeka Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze.

All four units of the house were destroyed, WIBW reported. Division Chief Alan Stahl estimates $769,310 in damage to the structure and its contents.

No injuries were reported, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal.

The area experienced rain showers and thunderstorms before the fire was reported.

Topeka is about 60 miles west of Kansas City.

