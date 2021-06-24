Lightning star Nikita Kucherov leaves Game 6 after awkward collision with Mat Barzal

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) looks on late in the third period against the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov left Game 6 against the New York Islanders with an apparent injury after an awkward first-period collision with Mat Barzal.

Kucherov, who leads all scorers with 27 points this postseason, tried to finish a check against Barzal, missed him, and went into the boards.

The former Hart Trophy winner went to the locker room and missed the remainder of the opening frame.

Here is the play in question:

Nikita Kucherov to the locker room pic.twitter.com/nrveTZbvfP — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 24, 2021

Earlier in the shift, Kucherov was checked by New York's Scott Mayfield and was slow to get up.

Still no sign of Nikita Kucherov, who left with 17:38 remaining in the first period after appearing to injure himself (left arm or shoulder, maybe?) when attempting to hit Mathew Barzal. There is 5:18 remaining in the first, 0-0 here at the Coliseum. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 24, 2021

Kucherov missed the entire regular season after undergoing hip surgery in December, and was activated off long-term injured reserve in time for the playoffs. He's made an immeasurable difference for the defending champions, with a nine-point lead over the NHL's second-leading scorer, Brayden Point.

At the time of this filing, the Lightning haven't offered an official diagnosis on Kucherov, but we'll keep this post updated with the latest developments

More from Yahoo Sports