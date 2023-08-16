Lightning sparks cluster of wildfires in Northern California. Some evacuations ordered

A series of wildfires sparked by lightning in the far reaches of Northern California’s forestlands have prompted evacuations not far from the border with Oregon.

The largest of the blazes, the Head Fire, exploded to more 1,000 acres Tuesday in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County. It is one of at least 15 fires collectively known by the U.S. Forest Service as the Klamath National Forest August Lightning Fires complex.

The Head Fire, burning at the confluence of the Klamath and Scott rivers, was estimated to have burned at least 4,000 acres, forest service officials said, after a period of “extremely dynamic” fire conditions, which included lightning strikes. \

Officials said Tuesday night that the Head Fire “experienced a weather event resulting in extreme fire behavior and a pyro-cumulus building over the fire.”

The Head Fire was burning near the burn scar of last year’s McKinney Fire, which torched more than 60,000 acres and left four residents dead as it leveled the town of Klamath River. Among the dead was a veteran Forest Service fire lookout who perished in her home and two people found in a vehicle in their driveway.

The blaze is the largest to occur in Northern California this year after an exceptionally wet winter and relatively quiet summer fire season. Only two Southern California fires — the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County and the Almond Fire in Kern County — have burned more acreage this year, according to Cal Fire.

The other fires remained small by comparison, with the second-largest blaze at 50 acres. Smoke jumpers had been tasked to fight some of the most remote fires, the forest service said.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for the following areas: south of Hamburg, east of Horse Creek Road, south of Highway 96, north of Highway 96 and south of Forest Route 46N46. A full list of evacuation zones are available through the Genesys Project, formerly known as ZoneHaven.

Road closures are in effect for Highway 96 and Scott River Road, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning issued additional evacuations for the Ash Fire burning near Jims Camp and Interstate 5, right on the eastern edge of Klamath National Forest’s main section.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center located at 1403 Kahtrishraam in Yreka.

No injuries have been reported and there were not immediate reports of any homes damaged.

ASH FIRE EVACUATION WARNING



Due to fire activity on the #AshFire, an Evacuation Warning has been issued for Zone(s):

- Zone SIS-3303



Anyone in area should be prepared to evac should conditions warrant.

Visit https://t.co/ETmWCTnwJO for evacuation zone statuses. pic.twitter.com/ZsR1BJj949 — Siskiyou County Sheriff (@SiskiyouSheriff) August 16, 2023



