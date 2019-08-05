Lightning sign D Shattenkirk to one-year deal

Lightning sign D Shattenkirk to one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year, $1.75 million deal on Monday.


The New York Rangers bought out the contract of Shattenkirk, 30, on Aug. 1. In 119 games for the Rangers over two seasons, Shattenkirk tallied 44 assists and seven goals.

Shattenkirk was an All-Star with the St. Louis Blues in 2015. He spent seven seasons with the Blues, recording 258 points (59 goals, 199 assists).


He had at least 40 points in every full season he spent with the Blues except 2012-13, shortened by a lockout.


In 60 playoff games over five seasons, Shattenkirk has five goals and 29 assists but has a plus/minus of -15.


