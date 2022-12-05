Lightning looking to bounce back before next tournament

The South Kent U13 Lightning hockey team is looking to overcome adversity.

While the Lightning has not had the start to the season they were hoping for, the team is looking forward to getting back into the win column.

The Lightning picked up a 5-2 win vs the Lambeth Lancers on Nov. 19.

Cam Hall, Zander Foulis, Gavin Lumley, Aric West and R.J. Kuiper each cored for the Lightning.

“We’re starting to come together as a team, and our newer players are progressing nicely and have been very effective for us,” said Head coach Rob Schaafsma. “If we can get a couple more wins this week, it should help our confidence and move us up in the standings to where we feel we should be.”

Despite a valiant effort, the team followed the win with a 5-1 loss to the Sthrathroy Jr. Rockets B team on Nov. 22.

Eager to bounce back, the following night in a game against the Mt. Brydges Cougars, the Lightning came out victorious. With all the goals taking place in the first period of the game, the Lightning defeated the Cougars 4-1. Zander Foulis scored twice, while Gavin Lumley and R.K. Kuiper also scored.

“Wednesday night’s home game went much better than the night before,” he said. “With everyone back in the lineup, we took control of the game from the start and never let up. I’m happy to see us bounce right back and play with speed, lots of pressure and some good passing. It was a real good team effort.”

However, in their most recent game to close out the month of November on Nov. 30, the Lightning had a result they’d soon like to forget. The South Huron Sabres came out with a lopsided 11-1 win.

Schaafsma said the team has been battling sickness and has played many games down a few players. He hopes his team can return to good health and turn things around.

The Lightning will play in Watford from Dec. 8-11 for their season’s second tournament.

Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News