Lightning legend Dave Andreychuk valiantly crushes a beer during Game 5

Hockey Hall Of Famer Dave Andreychuk knew his way around a hockey rink, and my dude knows how to delete a pint, too. (Twitter/TicTacTomar)

Dave Andreychuk wasn’t playing around on Wednesday night.

The captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the team’s 2004 Stanley Cup run got the crowd going before puck drop by chugging a beer on the jumbotron for all to see.

Dave Andreychuk chugging a beer pic.twitter.com/iecpZQjlEO — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) July 8, 2021

More like Dave AndreyCHUG, am I right?

I must say, I’m very impressed by his form. This is a textbook crush. So smooth, so effortless.

The Hamilton, Ontario native was the 16th overall pick in the 1982 NHL Draft. He played 23 NHL seasons as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. His 274 power-play goals are still an NHL record and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

I’m sure the current members of the Lightning will be joining him for a few coldies after capturing their second straight Stanley Cup on Wednesday night.

