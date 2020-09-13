Lightning, Islanders score three goals in 27 seconds; Tampa Bay takes 3-1 series lead

In a matter of seconds — 27 seconds, to be precise — the complexion of Sunday's Eastern Conference finals Game 4 changed.
The Islanders, who entered the game trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, were in a must-win scenario. Things were looking good when Brock Nelson scored 11:27 into the second period.
Brock Nelson pic.twitter.com/bhI65Ckk5f— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 13, 2020
But before Islanders fans could finish their "Yes! Yes! Yes!" chant, Tampa Bay's Blake Coleman took a stretch pass from Yanni Gourde, put on a move and beat Semyon Varlamov for his fourth goal of the postseason. Fifteen seconds after Nelson's tally, the game was tied 1-1.
Blake Coleman— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) September 13, 2020
1-1 pic.twitter.com/XxFDn3erpK
And just 12 seconds after that, Nikita Kucherov made an unreal backhand pass to Ondrej Palat, whose shot went blocker, pipe and in.
...12 seconds later— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 13, 2020
Ondrej Palat gains the lead for the @TBLightning! #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/ihT8U4yOjE
In just 27 seconds, the game went from a 1-0 Islanders lead to a 2-1 Lightning lead. Tampa Bay's two goals 12 seconds apart were the fastest two goals in a postseason game in franchise history, three seconds quicker than the 15 between goals in Game 3 of this year's second round against the Bruins. Those goals against Boston were tallied by familiar names: Gourde and Palat.
The trio of goals also tied for the third-fastest three goals in NHL history by both teams in a postseason game. Jeremy Roenick, Mathieu Dandenault and Keith Tkachuk accomplished the feat in the Coyotes-Red Wings conference quarterfinal series in 1998.
At No. 2 on the list are goals by Darryl Sittler (two, 12 seconds apart) and Ron Ellis in 23 seconds during the Atlanta Flames-Maple Leafs preliminary-round matchup in 1979. No. 1 occurred in 1985 when the Blackhawks' Behn Wilson and the Oilers' Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson scored in 21 seconds in the conference finals.
Brayden Point, who missed Game 3 because he was "unfit to play," and Pat Maroon added goals in the final frame to seal a 4-1 Lightning win. Tampa Bay now has a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Game 5 is Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.