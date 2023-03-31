Lightning host the Islanders following Maroon's 2-goal showing

New York Islanders (39-28-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Islanders after Patrick Maroon scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals.

Tampa Bay is 44-26-6 overall and 26-7-5 at home. The Lightning have a +30 scoring differential, with 259 total goals scored and 229 allowed.

New York has a 17-15-6 record on the road and a 39-28-9 record overall. The Islanders have a 32-6-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 5-3. Maroon scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 29 goals and 74 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has scored 32 goals with 37 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Sebastian Aho: day to day (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press