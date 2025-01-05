Lightning head into matchup with the Ducks on losing streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-14-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-18-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -191, Ducks +159; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning, on a three-game losing streak, play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 16-18-4 overall and 8-11-1 at home. The Ducks have a 6-8-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-8-1 in road games and 20-14-2 overall. The Lightning have a 12-6-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored eight goals with six assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has scored seven goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press