Lightning general manager Yzerman stepping down: report

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman is stepping down, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Assistant general manager Julien BriseBois will fill the opening, while Yzerman remains with the organization in an advisory role, according to The Athletic.

Yzerman, 53, has been general manager of the Lightning since 2010. He was entering the final season of a four-year contract, and the team had been hopeful to sign him to an extension.

Yzerman was named the league's General Manager of the Year for the 2014-15 season. During his tenure, the Lightning have won a conference title, division title and made the playoffs five times.

Tampa Bay lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to the eventual champion Washington Capitals last season.

Yzerman was a Hall of Fame center and longtime captain during his playing days with the Detroit Red Wings from 1983-2006.

