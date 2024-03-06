Lightning take on the Flames after shootout victory

Calgary Flames (30-26-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (33-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout.

Tampa Bay is 33-24-6 overall and 19-8-4 at home. The Lightning have a 16-7-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Calgary has a 30-26-5 record overall and a 14-12-4 record on the road. The Flames have a 27-8-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Flames won 4-2 in the last meeting. Andrei Kuzmenko led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 32 goals and 33 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: out (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Flames: A.J. Greer: out (foot), Connor Zary: out (upper body).

