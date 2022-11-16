Lightning take on the Flames following overtime victory

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Calgary Flames after the Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime.

Tampa Bay has a 5-2-1 record at home and an 8-6-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 4-2-0 record in one-goal games.

Calgary is 7-6-2 overall and 1-2-1 on the road. The Flames are 1-4-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Flames won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and 15 assists for the Lightning. Nicholas Paul has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has seven goals and seven assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press