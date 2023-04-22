Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman returns to the lineup for Game 3 versus Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman returned to the lineup Saturday for Game 3 of Tampa Bay's first-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs

The six-foot-seven Swede missed Thursday's 7-2 loss with an undisclosed injury suffered during the first period of his team's 7-3 victory in Game 1.

Hedman averaged nearly 24 minutes of ice time per game in 2022-23.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said this week the 2018 Norris Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion's injury was new, and not something that carried over from the regular season.

Tampa was also without defenceman Erik Cernak for a second straight as he continues to recover after receiving an illegal check to the head from Michael Bunting in Game 1.

The Toronto winger was suspended three games by the NHL and is eligible to return for Game 5 of the best-of-seven matchup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press