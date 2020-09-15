Lightning claims 15 lives in Bihar, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for kin

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 16 (ANI): Fifteen people died due to lightning strikes in six districts of Bihar following which an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased, said the Bihar Chief Minister's Office.

Last month as well, six people died due to lightning in Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Bihar on Wednesday. (ANI)

