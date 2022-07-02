Are lightning bugs disappearing from night skies? Dimming prospects face some fireflies

Sarah Bowman, Indianapolis Star
·7 min read

Chasing lightning bugs on a summer night is a rite of passage for many youngsters.

You know how it goes, pursuing the flickering lights across the dusk sky until you clap your hands in a sphere around one. And then waiting to catch a glimpse of the small flash between your fingers before letting it go again.

In North America, there are more than 170 species of Lampyridae, or light-emitting beetles, and there are more than 2,000 types worldwide. And they've been around for millions of years.

But you may feel as if you are seeing fewer flashes across the night sky compared to when you were younger. You could be right, because there are signs the flashy beetle that once was so commonplace – as was the pastime of catching them – may become a thing of the past.

Lightning bugs or fireflies: What are those glowing insects called?

Lightning bug.
Lightning bug.

Short answer: Fireflies are hurting

The lights of fireflies are being snuffed out. At least that’s what the evidence suggests.

“If we go from qualitative assessment alone, they seem to be on the decline,” said Sérgio Henriques, the invertebrate conservation coordinator for the Indianapolis Zoo’s Global Center for Species Survival.

“If you ask people on the street,” he said, “many people will fondly think of a time when they used to see more and now don’t see as many.”

Part of the problem, however, is that there isn’t great data on lightning bugs to be able to speak quantitatively or with specificity.

Researchers across the country, like Henriques, are trying to change that. They are working to gather more information. There has been a recent and ongoing effort to better grasp populations of lightning bugs, or fireflies, across North America and assess the threat of extinction, he said.

The results of that research were fascinating – if not frustrating.

The fireflies they surveyed fell into three main categories. The first are species that are considered not threatened, and Henriques said there are just a few like that. These are species with a wide geographic range and that alone makes them of lesser concern at the moment.

The second group makes up 40% and includes those fireflies where too little is known about them: “They have been seen so little and reported so infrequently,” Henriques said. While that means they could be doing well, they also could be in such a small pocket that they are on their way out or, worse, are already gone.

The last set is the threatened category, which accounts for about 14% of types of fireflies. These are the species where there is enough information to know they are on the decline.

These include the Bethany Beach firefly (Photuris bethaniensis), which is only found along the Atlantic coastline in Delaware, according to The Xerces Society. The conservation group based in Portland, Oregon has been working with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to document fireflies' plight.

Long answer: Habitat, light pollution and chemicals

For fireflies, "primary drivers of decline include habitat loss and degradation, light pollution, and climate change," according to the State of the Fireflies of the United States and Canada report issued in January 2022 by the Xerces Society, IUCN and Albuquerque BioPark.

Fireflies do well in areas with some moisture and humidity – they often live near ponds, streams, marshes, rivers and lakes or in the margins where these areas meet fields and forests. However, as the climate continues to change and we have more drought-like conditions, the ecosystems and conditions where they survive are shrinking.

The beetles also are losing their habitat to development. As forested areas or those with tall grasses and native species continue to be lost to buildings, parking lots and perfectly manicured lawns, lightning bugs are left without a home.

Scenes from the synchronous firefly event in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, June 6, 2022.
Scenes from the synchronous firefly event in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, June 6, 2022.

Another major reason they are suffering is because of light pollution.

Decades ago, there were not as many lights, such as lights on streets corners and outside of homes. While they are good for the safety of cities and roads, not so much for the fireflies.

“That comes at a cost for wildlife that 'sings' with light," Henriques said.

The firefly's light is like a whisper, he said, “while our lights are really loud in comparison and drown them out.”

Fireflies have a pretty short lifespan – just a couple months – and thus a narrow window to reproduce. All the lights at night disorient them and can interfere with their ability to find a mate.

Scrub Hub: Is there a good turf grass replacement that’s dog-friendly and low- or no-mow?

There are a couple species of lightning bugs that do better, though still not well, with light. That includes a species called the Big Dipper, which is what firefly spotters likely see in backyards across the eastern half of the U.S. While they will avoid light where possible, they can tolerate it for a bit longer than most others.

One of the other main threats comes from chemicals: The use of pesticides and herbicides on lawns. While meant for annoying mosquitoes or pesky weeds, those applications can wreak havoc on fireflies in multiple ways

Lightning bug larvae are extremely sensitive, so those chemicals can poison and kill them while they are still in the soil before growing wings. The pesticides can also kill their food – largely slugs and snails and other types of bugs – so they are left with nothing to eat. If the chemicals don’t wipe out their dinner, it gets in their system and effectively poisons the fireflies when they feed.

This photo released by the Museum of Science shows a firefly or lightning bug. Fireflies are neither bugs nor flies; they are actually beetles, which have two pairs of wings.
This photo released by the Museum of Science shows a firefly or lightning bug. Fireflies are neither bugs nor flies; they are actually beetles, which have two pairs of wings.

All these issues are putting fireflies at risk, and to lose a family of insects that have been around for 100 million years would be a travesty, experts said.

"The fleeting wonder of watching fireflies reminds me not to take things for granted – not time, not the tiny beings that live around us, not the healthy habitats that sustain biodiversity. Fireflies remind us that we are lucky to be alive and sharing the world with them," wrote endangered species conservation biologist Richard Joyce on The Xerces Society blog this week, noting this weekend's annual celebration of World Firefly Day on July 2.

Beyond their beauty, lightning bugs serve critical environmental functions.

They loosen soil, which allows sunlight, oxygen and water to penetrate down below. The beetles also maintain a balance by eating slugs and snails, keeping those critters in check. And they serve an important role in the food chain themselves as grub for spiders and frogs, for example.

“They are an indicator species of the health of the soil system,” said Cliff Sadof, a professor of entomology at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. “If they are going down, then we need to pay more attention to the health of our soils and the species that rely on them.”

The synchronous fireflies at Elkmont on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
The synchronous fireflies at Elkmont on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

There is an ongoing initiative to better survey and know the extent of lightning populations across the nation. Called the Firefly Watch, researchers are asking citizens to follow a procedure that allows them to count the number of fireflies they see over a short period of time.

While this is a simple measure, citizen science efforts like this can help get a broad brush view of what is going on, Sadof said. It can help provide a foundation to help launch more in-depth studies.

“If someone wants to contribute to our understanding of the abundance of fireflies,” he said, “that’s the best way to do it.”

Henriques also said there are “little and easy” things you can do to help lightning bugs across the state. He suggests reducing lights at night, planting native species or installing a rain garden. Another option: reducing the chemicals you use on your yard or in your house.

“Fireflies are a privilege,” he said. “It would be such a waste of a treasure if they were to decline or be gone.”

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

Contact reporter Sarah Bowman via email at sarah.bowman@indystar.com and on Twitter: @IndyStarSarah.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fireflies face challenges, possible extinction across the US

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • What will Christian Koloko's role be next season with Raptors?

    Imman Adan and Daniel Hackett discuss how the Toronto Raptors might use the No. 33 pick next season and look back at how management has deployed other rookies in the past. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.