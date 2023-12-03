Lightning bring losing streak into game against the Stars

Dallas Stars (14-5-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning come into a matchup with the Dallas Stars as losers of four straight games.

Tampa Bay has a 10-10-5 record overall and a 6-3-3 record on its home ice. The Lightning are first in the Eastern Conference with 27 power-play goals.

Dallas is 8-1-2 on the road and 14-5-3 overall. The Stars have a 12-2-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Monday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the last meeting 8-1. Jason Robertson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has scored 12 goals with 18 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Roope Hintz has eight goals and 12 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Conor Sheary: out (upper-body).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

