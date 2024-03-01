Lightning bring home skid into matchup with the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (23-28-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (32-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Montreal Canadiens looking to end their four-game home slide.

Tampa Bay has a 6-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 32-24-6 record overall. The Lightning have committed 248 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

Montreal is 4-10-3 against the Atlantic Division and 23-28-9 overall. The Canadiens have allowed 210 goals while scoring 166 for a -44 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 38 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Michael Matheson has eight goals and 35 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 5.1 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: out (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral), Jayden Struble: day to day (lower body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

