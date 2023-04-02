Lightning beat Islanders 5-0, earn playoff berth

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 38 saves, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored 1:48 apart midway through the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning earned their sixth straight playoff berth with a 5-0 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay will play Toronto in the first round of the postseason.

The Lightning, who have appeared in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past three years and won back to back in 2020 and 2021, have reached the playoffs in nine of coach Jon Cooper’s 10 full-seasons with the team.

Mikhail Sergachev, Tanner Jeannot and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning.

Vasilevskiy has two shutouts in his last three game and four overall this season. He has allowed one goal during Tampa Bay's three-game winning streak.

The Islanders hold a two-point lead over Florida for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference.

New York goalie Ilya Sorokin was pulled with 8:15 left in the second after allowing four goals on 21 shots. He is 0-4 against the Lightning.

Point's power-play goal in the third period was his 48th this season, and joined Stamkos (36, 2011-12) as the only Tampa Bay players to have 30 goals at home during a single season.

Jeannot’s goal came in the left wing’s 18th game with Tampa Bay after being acquired from Nashville.

Kucherov had a breakaway goal 9:57 into the second before Stamkos made it 4-0 and ended Sorokin’s night at 11:45.

Stamkos tied Islanders Hall of Famer Denis Potvin for the 75th on the career point list with 1,052. The center has 514 goals, which is one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 40th place.

Sergachev had a first-period goal, while Jeannot scored early in the second. Sergachev left in the third after hurting his right leg.

Darren Raddysh and Point both had two assists. It was Raddysh's first NHL points, coming in his 16th career game.

INJURED ISLANDERS

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said C Mathew Barzal, who hasn’t played since leaving a game at Boston on Feb. 18 with a lower-body injury, is ready to resume staking.

“Him skating is extremely positive, and then we just go from there,” Lamoriello said. “How long it takes, I couldn’t tell you.”

RW Oliver Wahlstrom, injured on Dec. 27, is out for the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury. Lamoriello said Wahlstrom will definitely be ready before the summer is over.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Carolina on Sunday night.

Lightning: At the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mark Didtler, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Connor McDavid milestones: Oilers phenom scores 300th career goal, breaks Gretzky record

    Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal in record fashion.

  • Matthew Tkachuk pulls off something only Gretzky, 2 others ever did with 100-point season

    Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.

  • Which NHL team has best chance to take Connor Bedard at No. 1 after draft lottery?

    Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?

  • Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey's first NHL fight thrills parents

    Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey fought the Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko and his parents cheered from the stands at TD Garden.

  • Carolina Hurricanes facing plethora of problems as NHL regular season winds down

    The Canes’ lead in the Metro Division is down to one point after a gut-punch loss to the Red Wings in the final seconds on Thursday.

  • Why are NHL players refusing to wear Pride jerseys? Explaining the league's latest controversy

    Tracking the teams and players participating in NHL Pride nights, what's behind the controversy and examining some common misconceptions.

  • Gary Player struggles to get a tee time at Augusta National despite wins: ‘It’s just sad’

    “It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”

  • Lotto Max: Toronto man doesn't check coworker's text to find out he's won the jackpot

    The recent win serves as a reminder to always check your messages.

  • Kvitova upends Rybakina for women's Miami Open title

    Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.

  • Max Verstappen threatens to quit Formula One if number of sprint races expanded

    The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.

  • IndyCar Driver Spins Three Times at 200 MPH, Saves It

    Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.

  • Fernandez, Townsend advance to Miami Open women's doubles final

    MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil

  • Pastrnak's 14th career hat trick lifts Bruins by Pens, 4-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Pastrnak finished off his 14th career hat trick with a blast by Tristan Jarry with 2:26 remaining to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Bruins' 59th win of the season moved them within three games of the NHL's all-time victory mark set by Detroit in 1996 and tied by Tampa Bay in 2019. Boston has six games remaining. Pastrnak's three goals gave him 56 on the season and pushed him across the 100-point plateau for the first time

  • When NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki died in a Hooters plane crash

    On this day in weather history, race car champion Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash.

  • Moment missing four-year-old and his dog found in New Jersey woods

    The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police

  • Canada's Gushue drops opener to Switzerland at world men's curling championship

    OTTAWA — Virtually nothing went Brad Gushue's way in his opening game at the world men's curling championship on Saturday. Some stones picked. Other shots were simply missed. And a tough Switzerland side made the Canadians pay. Yannick Schwaller delivered an emphatic 8-3 win over Canada in a round-robin opener that was essentially over at the fifth-end break. "That was awful," Gushue said. "We haven't had our butts kicked like that in a long time." The Canadians entered play brimming with confid

  • Liverpool suffer triple injury blow ahead of Man City clash

    Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the likes of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez and Naby Keita

  • WHL roundup: Bedard scores twice as Pats beat Blades 6-1 in playoff opener

    SASKATOON — Two keys for the Saskatoon Blades in their opening-round playoff series against the Regina Pats were to take advantage of home-ice advantage, and stop scoring leader Connor Bedard. The Blades went 0-for-2 on Friday night as Bedard scored twice and added an assist as the Pats posted a 6-1 victory in their Western Hockey League series opener. Zackary Shantz, Riley Ginnell, Stanislav Svozil and Tye Spencer also scored for the Pats, who were outshot 28-25. Lukas Hansen scored for the Bla

  • Toffoli scores twice, Flames complete comeback in 5-4 OT win against Canucks

    VANCOUVER — It was a comeback the Calgary Flames needed. After going down 2-0 to the Vancouver Canucks early in the second period Friday, the Flames rallied, forced overtime and collected a crucial 5-4 victory. The result marked the first time all season that Calgary (35-26-15) has won after trailing to start the third period. "I think it speaks volume to the character that we have in this room," said defenceman Troy Stecher, who put up a goal and an assist for the Flames. "Tonight, it seemed li

  • Christian Horner hits out at ‘ludicrous’ Baku sprint race

    Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, has criticised the decision to hold a sprint race in Baku next month, describing it as “absolutely ludicrous” from a cost-cap perspective as teams are bound to “trash” their cars in two races at the street circuit.