Lighting the way to Old Sacramento Waterfront: New landmark sign to be turned on Wednesday

A new neon sign celebrating the Old Sacramento Waterfront will soon cast a glow on the capital city’s skyline.

The landmark stands above the California State Railroad Museum, ready to greet Interstate 5 travelers to the historic quarter. And on Wednesday shortly after sunset, around 8:30 p.m., the lights will turn on for the first time.

“This new sign is a great addition to Old Sacramento, and will be a beacon to attract visitors as they enter our city,” City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area, told The Bee on Tuesday. “I’m excited to see how it looks next time I’m driving into the city on the freeway. My deep appreciation to all involved.”

The sign stands 26 feet high and 45 feet wide. Glowing blue, yellow and orange, it reads Old Sacramento Waterfront.

It was designed by Sacramento-based Pacific Neon Co. with the support of Old Sacramento community members, according to a city news release.

The Downtown Sacramento Foundation raised nearly $165,000 for the sign, which has been in development for more than two years. The foundation states its goal as promoting “civic pride” through bettering the environment of downtown on its website.