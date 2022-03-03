Lighting Fixtures Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.4%; Transition toward Energy-efficient Lighting Systems Catalyzing Sales: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

  • Ease of installation and cost-effectiveness of lighting fixtures propelling indoor applications especially in healthcare industry; offline distribution becomes preferred channel

ALBANY, N.Y., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy-efficient lighting fixtures are gaining enormous adoption in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, assert an in-depth TMR study on the lighting fixtures market. LED lighting products are progressively replacing incandescent light bulbs notably in residential facilities worldwide. The global valuation of the lighting fixtures market is projected to advance at approximately CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021–2031, and reach worth of US$ 170.69 Bn by 2031.

The massive demand for modern lighting fixtures to optimize power consumption in end users has generated abundant opportunities. The incorporation of LEDs at homes and for numerous indoor applications especially in emerging economies is catalyzing lucrative avenues, noted the analysts in the lighting fixtures market.

New entrants as well as incumbent players are leveraging the potential of mobile shopping apps to attract consumers. Ease of replacement of lamps and low maintenance cost are attracting customer propositions in the lighting fixtures market. The proliferation of designs in lighting fixtures has underpinned sales. Some of the key product types are ceiling, pendant and chandelier, wall mounted, recessed, and portable

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6281

Key Findings of Lighting Fixtures Market Study

  • Sales of LED Lighting Fixtures to Offer Vast Revenue Gains: The sales of lighting fixtures have grown remarkably on the back of extensive promotion of benefits of these to institutional customers. Residential users are also making a conscious shift toward lighting fixtures that combine functionality and aesthetics, while enabling them to save on energy bills. Lighting fixture manufacturers in the lighting fixtures market are expanding the array of colors and designs to meet the variety of requirements of interior lighting.

  • Energy-efficiency of Lighting Fixtures Spur Popularity across End Users: Awareness about the benefits of lighting fixtures has spurred the demand for lighting fixtures especially in hospitality industry. The demand for modern lighting fixtures is rising in landscape lighting applications. Stridently, ENERGY STAR-certified LED lighting products have gained popularity among residential users in developed and developing economies, thus expanding the revenue potential of the lighting fixtures market.

  • Customers Prefer Offline Distribution: The authors of the lighting fixtures market study observe that offline distribution accounted for a leading share in 2020. The opportunities in the segment are estimated to be massive during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the online segment will also expand significantly in the next few years.

Get Covid-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=6281

Lighting Fixtures Market: Key Drivers

  • Regulatory norms on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings are promoting the commercialization of products, observe the analysts in a study on the lighting fixtures market.

  • Growing focus on optimizing energy bills from the rising consumption of power in industries is a key driver of the lighting fixtures market.

Request a report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6281

Lighting Fixtures Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a remarkable revenue share of the global lighting fixtures market by 2022-end. The regional market is projected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period.

Abundant demand for energy-efficient lighting systems especially in industrialized nations in the region is a key underpinning of massive revenue streams over the next few years. Of note, residential users in India and China have made a conscious shift from conventional lighting fixtures toward LED (light emitting diode) ones after realizing the benefits.

Lighting Fixtures Market: Prominent Players

Well-entrenched players are keenly diversifying their product portfolio mainly to manage competition from new entrants. Some of the key players in the lighting fixtures market are Panasonic Corporation Eco Solutions Company, OSRAM Licht AG, LSI Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Juno Lighting Group, Hubbell Lighting, Inc., General Electric Company, and Cooper Lighting, LLC.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6281

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: Segmentation

Lighting Fixtures Market, by Product Type

  • Ceiling, Pendant, and Chandelier

  • Wall Mounted

  • Recessed

  • Portable

  • High Bay and Low Bay

  • Others

Lighting Fixtures Market, by Application

  • Industrial & Commercial

  • Residential

  • Architectural

  • Horticulture

  • Landscape Lighting

  • Others

Lighting Fixtures Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

    • Specialty Stores

    • Large Format Stores

    • Independent Retail

Lighting Fixtures Market, by Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

  • South America

    • Brazil

    • Rest of South America

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-lighting-fixture-market.htm


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr & Nick Nurse on Goran Dragic getting booed, fans returning

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Nick Nurse discuss how great it was to have fans back at Scotiabank Arena and react to the heavy chorus of boos Goran Dragic received from the crowd.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Hockey coach faces new sex assault charges after 2nd victim comes forward in York Region

    A 40-year-old hockey coach and teacher in York Region is facing new charges of sexual assault after previously being charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a victim as young as eight years old. In February, Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee of Whitchurch-Stouffville was charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 after York Regional Police learned of a victim who had allegedly been assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons. The assau

  • Hughes brothers make strange bet on Canucks-Devils game

    Quinn Hughes suddenly finds himself on the hook to buy his brother a painting.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Malachi Flynn on what it was like to see Goran Dragic again

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets. He spoke about how it felt to get on the floor in a greater role, what it did for his confidence, striking a balance between scoring and playmaking and what it was like to go up against Goran Dragic. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.