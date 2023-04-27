Lighting Control Components Global Market Report 2023: Smart Lighting Tracks Offer Secure, Productive and Healthier Lighting
Global Market for Lighting Control Components
Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Control Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Lighting Control Components Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lighting Control Components estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Lighting Control Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Lighting Controls: Delivering Energy Efficiency, Space Efficiency, and Personal Efficiency through Sensing, Prediction, and Control
Major Drivers and Trends in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Advancements in Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting: Foundation for Market Growth
Connected Lighting
Embedded Lighting
Sustainable Lighting
The Global Lighting Controls Market Evolve with the Transforming Lighting Industry
Major Lighting Technology Trends Summarized
Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption across the World
Increased Energy Savings
Adequate Lighting for Increased Comfort
Automatic Functionality
Superior Quality Illumination & Extended Life
Increased Flexibility and Freedom
Push Button Devices and Pre-Programmed Settings
Important Add-on to Building Security Systems
Global Market Outlook
Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Lighting Control Components - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Lighting Controls
Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Control Systems
Smart Lighting Tracks Offer Secure, Productive and Healthier Lighting
Myriad Benefits of Smart Lighting Controls
Opportunities and Challenges
Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Expansion
The IoT's Architecture
IoT for Building Automation
Other Prominent Application Areas of IoT
Key Barriers to IoT Adoption
Rapid LED Lighting Penetration and Advanced Lighting Controls Drive Growth of "Lighting as a Service" (LaaS)
Key Factors Benefiting Growth of LaaS
Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions
Rising Popularity of Home Automation Boosts Market Demand
Smart and Connected Homes Drive Demand for "Wireless" Controls
Cloud-based Lighting Controls to Gain Traction
Robust Demand from the Residential Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
Classification of Residential Lighting Control Systems
Advantages of Residential Lighting Controls
Major Trends in Residential Lighting Controls Segment
Private Buildings: An Underserved Market Segment
Evolution of Indoor Lighting Controls over the Years
Lighting Control Systems: Why and Where to Use in Residential Applications
Common Hindrances in the Selection of Residential Lighting Controls
Corporate Applications to Retain Market Dominance in Lighting Controls
Digital Lighting Control Technology Transform Commercial Buildings Sector
Street Lighting Management: A Potential Laden Application
Dimmable Smart Street Lights for Reducing Power Consumption and Emissions
Energy-Efficiency Spurs Market Penetration in the Retail Sector
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Augurs Well for Lighting Controls Demand
Major Trends Driving Future Adoption in New Construction and Retrofits
Lighting Spectrum Control Causes Positive Impact on Humans and Productivity, Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Horticulture Sector Set to Benefit from Tuning Capability of Modern Lighting Controls
Lighting Spectrum Control Proves Beneficial for Livestock Production
Mandated Energy Codes, Utility Rebates and Energy Savings to Drive Lighting Controls Sales
Building Codes Update Regularly for Improved Energy Efficiency
International Building Codes Overview
Key Factors Hampering Market Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
