Lighthouse Properties plc (JSE:LTE) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

Lighthouse Properties (JSE:LTE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.2%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Lighthouse Properties' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lighthouse Properties is:

8.6% = €33m ÷ €382m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Lighthouse Properties' Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Lighthouse Properties' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 12% seen by Lighthouse Properties was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Lighthouse Properties' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 4.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Lighthouse Properties''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lighthouse Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Lighthouse Properties' very high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 212% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Lighthouse Properties.

Additionally, Lighthouse Properties has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Summary

On the whole, Lighthouse Properties' performance is quite a big let-down. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Lighthouse Properties and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

