Lighted Boat Parade brings holiday cheer to Morro Bay

One of San Luis Obispo County’s favorite holiday events returned to Morro Bay on Saturday when the Lighted Boat Parade made its way along the waters of the Embarcadero.

The parade featured a collection of colorful fishing, leisure and yachting boats lit up for the holiday season.

The fishing vessel “Persistence” owned by Nick Taron was all decked out for Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021. Mike Handy dressed as Santa Claus.

