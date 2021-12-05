Lighted Boat Parade brings holiday cheer to Morro Bay

Joe Tarica

One of San Luis Obispo County’s favorite holiday events returned to Morro Bay on Saturday when the Lighted Boat Parade made its way along the waters of the Embarcadero.

The parade featured a collection of colorful fishing, leisure and yachting boats lit up for the holiday season.

The fishing vessel &#x00201c;Persistence&#x00201d; owned by Nick Taron was all decked out for Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021. Mike Handy dressed as Santa Claus.
Mike Handy played Santa Claus and handed out candy to Howie Hultgen, 11 of Ventura. The fishing vessel &#x00201c;Persistence&#x00201d; owned by Nick Taron was all decked out for Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021.
The Morro Bay Lighted Boat parade was held in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021.
The fishing vessel &#x00201c;Persistence&#x00201d; owned by Nick Taron was all decked out for Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021
The Chablis Cruise boat looks bright in the water. The Morro Bay Lighted Boat was held in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021.
