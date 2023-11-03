Light Week for Macroeconomic Numbers

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) (Q3) Reported EPS of $7.13, compared to $5.32 in the prior-year quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.51, compared to $3.62 in the prior-year quarter.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.26, compared to $3.54 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

IVEY Purchasing Managers Index (Oct.) The index measured 53.1 in September, compared to 53.5 in August and 52.6 in September 2022.

Featured Earnings

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T.CJ) (Q3) Reported EPS of 24 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (T.EFN) (Q3) Reported EPS of 32 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T.IVN) (Q3) Reported EPS of 11 cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

MEG Energy Corp. (T.MEG) (Q3) Reported EPS of 79 cents, compared to 42cents in the prior-year quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (T.OBE) (Q3) Reported EPS of 42 cents, compared to 22 cents the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. trade deficit (Sept.)

Consumer credit (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.40, compared to $2.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.90 to the prior-year quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 13 cents, compared to loss of 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

International Merchandise Trade (Sept.) In August, Canada's merchandise exports increased 5.7%, while imports rose 3.8%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance went from a deficit of $437 million in July to a surplus of $718 million in August, the first trade surplus observed since April.

Featured Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (T.VNP) (Q3) Reported EPS for four cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T.BLDP) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 18 cents, compared to loss of 13 in the prior-year quarter.

Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) (Q3) Reported EPS of 42 cents, compared to 29 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cargojet Inc. (T.CJT) (Q3) Reported EPS of 72 cents, compared to 91 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale inventories (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) (Q4) Reported EPS of 69 cents, compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Honda Motor Company Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) (Q2) Reported EPS of 69 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.97, compared to $4.77 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (Sept.) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased 3.4% in August to $11.9 billion.

Featured Earnings

AirBoss of America Corp. (T.BOS) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (T.BTO) (Q3) Reported EPS of seven cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

CCL Industries Inc. (T.CCL.B) (Q3) Reported EPS of 97 cents, compared to 90 cents the prior-year quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (T.FNV) (Q3) Reported EPS of 90 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hydro One Limited (T.H) (Q3) Reported EPS of 55 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) (Q3) Reported EPS of 14 cents, compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of Nov. 3)

Featured Earnings

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) (Q2) Reported EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.54 in the prior-year quarter.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN) (Q3) Reported EPS of 79 cents, compared to 84 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.42, compared to $2.75 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Rogers Communications Inc. (T.RCI.B) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Quebecor Inc. (T.QBR.B) (Q3) Reported EPS of 78 cents, compared to 79 cents the prior-year quarter.

Saputo Inc. (T.SAP) (Q2) Reported EPS of 43 cents, compared to 36 cents the prior-year quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (T.POU) (Q3) Reported EPS of 55 cents, compared to 50 cents the prior-year quarter.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (T.KBL) (Q3) Reported EPS of 59 cents, compared to 44 cents the prior-year quarter.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (T.GDI) (Q3) Reported EPS of 33 cents, compared to four cents the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Veteran’s Day Holiday

Featured Earnings

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) (Q3) Reported EPS of 23 cents, compared to seven cents to the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) (Q3) Reported EPS of 39 cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T.AQN) (Q3) Reported EPS of 12 cents, compared to eight cents to the prior-year quarter.

Emera Incorporated (T.EMA) (Q3) Reported EPS of 75 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T.KEL) (Q2) Reported EPS of 10 cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T.HRX) (Q2) Reported EPS of 15 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.