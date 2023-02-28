Light rail from Tacoma to Seattle delayed again. Here’s why, according to Sound Transit

The wait for light rail to Seattle just got longer for Pierce County riders. The long-awaited extension of Link trains between Tacoma and Federal Way will probably not open until 2035, Sound Transit announced Monday.

It’s a 3-year delay from Sound Transit’s last projected opening of 2032 for the $3.3 billion project.

Sound Transit said Monday it found the need for more station options in Fife due to flood-plain issues. It also needed another route in the south Federal Way/Milton area to avoid adverse effects to cultural resources and construction challenges along the planned route along Interstate 5.

The Sound Transit Board will meet in late March to decide if it will approve studying the new station locations and route changes.

Alternatives

Previously, Sound Transit had proposed locations for the four stations and the nearly 10-mile long route between Tacoma and Federal Way.

Now, it’s looking to move a portion of the route between Fife and Federal Way from its current proposed location along I-5 to a route that aligns with state Route 99. That would require a new location for the station in that area and its associated parking structure. Two new locations will be considered.

This map shows the alternative route of the Tacoma Link light rail extension project route through Federal Way and Milton areas.

In Fife, considerations over flood-plain issues are pushing the proposed station location there roughly 1,500 feet to the west to 54th Avenue East. Two new locations will be considered.

This map shows the alternative locations of Tacoma Link light rail extension project stations in Fife.

The extension

The extension was approved by voters in 2016. It’s opening date was to be in 2030.

The route will run on mostly elevated tracks between Federal Way and Tacoma and include four new stations in South Federal Way, Fife, East Tacoma/Portland Avenue and Tacoma Dome. It will take Tacoma passengers to SeaTac in 35 minutes.

In December, Sound Transit told The News Tribune that a draft environmental study once planned for release in 2022 would be delayed. On Monday, Sound Transit said it anticipates the draft report’s release in mid-2024 due to the extra time required to study the proposed changes.

“We’re never happy to delay projects,” Sound Transit spokesman David Jackson said Monday. “But in this case, it’s the smart thing to do.”

Public input

The Sound Transit Board will review the potential additions before making a decision on March 23.

Sound Transit said the public can weigh in on the changes by March 17.

To learn more about the potential new route and station alternatives in Fife and South Federal Way, visit tdlink.participate.online now through March 17.

In addition, the public can attend the following informational drop-in sessions:

▪ Milton/ Edgewood Library, Wednesday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.

▪ Federal Way Community Center, Tuesday, March 14, 8-10 a.m.

▪ Poodle Dog Restaurant, Wednesday, March 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.