Four people have died after light plane crashes into water near Brisbane

Four people have died after a small plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland near Redcliffe on Sunday morning.

The light plane could be seen floating upside down in the sea near Redcliffe airfield in the Moreton Bay area, north-east of Brisbane. The crash was reported to police shortly after 9am.

Queensland Police confirmed four people had died in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed into the water off the coast of Brisbane. It’s unknown how many people were onboard. Divers are performing a search of the aircraft. More details to come. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QF5CbnFc3t — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) December 19, 2021

“There is no further information about those on board at this stage,” the statement said.



“The families are asking media to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Several agencies are assisting in the wake of the crash including Queensland Water Police officers, Forensic Crash Unit divers, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Earlier on Sunday, Queensland police commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was a difficult situations.



“The plane is in a very, very difficult situation, difficult position in the wetland area, and we have currently got police and divers travelling to that area, and that’s all I can say at this stage.”

More to come.