Light plane crashes in East Sussex - emergency services at scene

Emergency services have been sent to the scene of a light plane crash in East Sussex.

The aircraft reportedly came down on open ground north of Heathfield just after 11am.

Firefighters from a number of stations were scrambled just minutes later and extinguished a fire.

The fire service confirmed they found a small aircraft that had crashed into a field when they arrived at the site.

Police and ambulance services are also currently at the scene.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they could not give any information yet on injuries.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services are responding to a light plane that has crashed at Herring Lane, north of Heathfield.

"The aircraft was reported to have come down on open ground at 11.01am on Tuesday August 4.

"There are no further details at present."