How to light your garden without calling in an electrician

Over the past two decades, as the garden has evolved into a room outside – an additional area of living space complete with sofas, expansive dining areas and lounging nooks – outdoor lighting has boomed.

No longer an afterthought, garden lighting is now woven into landscape designs, providing the practical ­lighting of steps, paths or pools, and shining a light on borders, trees and garden features, too. As homeowners lavish time and money on creating beautiful outdoor spaces, they want them to work just as hard once the sun goes down in summer – or, indeed, in winter, when vast glass doors and ­windows draw the outside in.

Adding light has never been easier: myriad options, from “plug and play” lights (low-voltage systems that run off a conventional plug and transformer) to solar and battery-­operated items, mean that you no longer need to dig deep trenches and pay an ­electrician for installation. But to achieve the desired (subtle) effect still requires a degree of skill and forethought.

In towns and cities, the relationship between inside and out is key, advises landscape designer Alasdair Cameron (camerongardens.co.uk): “It’s ­important that the lighting echoes the interior approach. Low and warm lighting will not fight with the interior but help the exterior become an extension of the room.”

Layers are also key – having light at the front and the back of the garden will increase the feeling of space and dynamism, as will a mix of ground- and wall-level lights. This layering effect also extends to the type of light you choose: low ambient lighting works well amid the planting, with brighter light deployed for more functional areas.

Garden designer Jo Thompson (jothompson-garden-design.co.uk) advises approaching the garden in the same way you would an interior and thinking about how you use the space, considering where you might sit, where you’ll entertain and how you move through it. But also, think about how the lit space will look from inside the house – and from other people’s houses too, if you have neighbours. “You want to create an atmosphere, but at the same time you need to avoid glare,” she says, especially in the ­countryside, where light levels are much lower than in towns and cities. “Less is more: highlighting one tree or sculpture is more effective in creating an atmosphere than every object lit up.”

Fellow designer Alexandra Noble (alexandranoble.com) agrees: “It’s not necessary to uplight every tree, but highlighting just one or two is an ­effective way of showcasing the ­sculptural beauty of a specimen. I ­particularly like adjustable fittings so that the beam can be altered to light the canopy of a deciduous tree in summer, and then the trunk in winter, once the leaves have fallen.” Noble also plays with plant foliage: “Shining a light on shrubs with large or architectural leaves, such as Fatsia polycarpia ‘Green Fingers’, tetrapanax and Melianthus major, is just as effective, as there will be graphic shadows cast.”

Three tips to soften your garden lighting

But, she adds, use uplights or ­spotlights sparingly to minimise light pollution and the effect on nocturnal ­animals. Artificial light significantly impacts wildlife, affecting their ­breeding, feeding, navigation and ­activity levels, and it disrupts the ­circadian rhythms of nocturnal and diurnal ­creatures – it’s even associated with the decline in some ­species, including glow worms. Low, warm light is less harmful and also attracts fewer insects, while adding hoods to spotlights and keeping any lighting scheme subtle will ­significantly reduce any negative effects on the ­creatures that live in or visit your garden.

But the string of festoons – an ­Instagram obsession – has a seductive draw. And as outdoor living has boomed, turbo-charged by the ­pandemic and heatwave summers, so too has lighting technology. More sophisticated systems have now made it possible to light the garden using 12-volt plug-and-play lights. As the name ­suggests, these ­systems ­simply require a standard socket, along with a ­transformer, and can be installed safely without an ­electrician. While a decade ago, sets like this could only carry seven lights, they can now extend to 85 yards from the socket.

“They are easy to expand, as your ­garden grows and matures, and you can even take the lighting system with you if you decide to move home,” says Nigel Weir, who founded the Garden Light Shop (gardenlightshop.com) in Surrey a decade ago. It sells the leading Danish brand Techmar, and claims to be the only retailer of garden lights that also provides a full design service. “Due to LED technology, 230v outputs are no different from 12v, so we can achieve the same output but with a safer system that you can install yourself,” he says. A bundle of eight black Focus Verona spotlights – which are small and understated enough to blend into borders –along with cable and a transformer, costs £265. The sets can also work with an additional timer or remote control.

Weir’s best-sellers also include warm white festoon lights (£59.85 for a 32ft kit), often used to dress pergolas and fences, and strings of 100 warm white fairy lights (£30.10), which customers are stringing over arches or through trees, and which can be strung together to create a trail of up to 500 lights.

The direct-to-consumer Lights4Fun (lights4fun.co.uk) now sells more than 700 decorative lighting products online, which include indoor and ­outdoor fairy lights, festoon lights and seasonal ­lighting. The business employs more than 50 people and generates ­revenues in excess of £20 million, ­selling across the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the US.

Its best-selling festoon lights connect to create up to 500ft of lighting from a single plug. “It’s the simplest way to achieve high impact, no matter the size of your outdoor space,” says the ­company’s commercial director, ­Charlotte ­Marchant. A 16ft string of 10 warm white Pro Connect lights costs £39.99 and can be easily joined to ­further sets.

But solar lights, according to ­Marchant, have also seen huge ­improvements, with sophisticated, high-quality solar panels allowing far more styles, including ­festoons, fairy lights, stake lights and solar lanterns that can be grouped above a dining area and will last six hours from a full charge.

Easy to use, as there is minimal set-up required, solar lights will ­gently illuminate as the sun begins to set and bring your garden to life ­during the evening. “We recommend positioning them in the sunniest spots of your garden to illuminate those areas during the summer evenings,” advises Marchant. “For most outdoor spaces, we’d recommend using a ­variety of solar and plug-and-play lights, but for gardens that receive a lot of sunlight during the day and those ­generally wanting to illuminate their garden during the summer ­evenings, solar lights are the perfect option.” A set of 20 vintage-style solar festoon lights costs £39.99 and will automatically light up as the sun sets.

Battery-powered festoons offer an alternative to solar festoons (for shady areas or during winter), with equally easy set-up and timer functions. A string of 20 warm white festoon lights costs £39.99, while a set of 80 parasol lights is £11.99.

Gardeners can harness moonlight with the right plants, too. In Milli Proust’s bucolic West Sussex garden, the floral designer and grower ­(milliproust.com) planted her first borders, inspired by Vita Sackville-West, with a mass of white and silver plants that would make the most of the moonlight. A succession of spring bulbs are followed by pale ­wallflowers, tulips, foxgloves, roses ‘Gentle ­Hermione’ and ‘Desdemona’, and ­campanulas, jasmine and phlox.

At the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show next week, designer Queenie Chan will be following a similar path by using silvery foliage (including Senecio cineraria and Astelia ‘Silver Spear’), and white flowers (Astrantia major ‘Star of billion’, Ammi majus, Gaura lindheimeri, as well as phlox, salvia and thalictrum). These pale plants, along with a mottled antique mirror, will ­illuminate her Lunar ­Garden, in which she hopes its imagined owners would “relax in the garden after dark without overwhelming the space with a flood of artificial light”.