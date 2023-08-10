Light aircraft lands on Gloucestershire A-road after suspected engine failure

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a busy road in Gloucestershire after a suspected engine failure.

The plane was forced to land on the A40 Golden Valley bypass, near Cheltenham, at about 6pm on Thursday. Emergency services were on the scene and Gloucestershire constabulary said no one was injured.

The road was shut for over two hours after the incident. National Highways South West said the A40 has reopened in both directions between the A417 and the M5 J11.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 6pm today with a report that a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley.

“No one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved. We remain at the scene while work takes place to reopen the road.”

The plane, which landed on the central reservation, has been moved to a layby where specialist aircraft recovery service will retrieve it.

Jason Ivey, Gloucestershire airport’s director, said the plane was flying to Staverton, where it is normally based, and the airport had closed as a result of the incident.

He told the BBC: “We are aware that a pilot has had to perform an emergency landing on the public highway due to a suspected engine failure. We are currently investigating to find out what happened and why. Our priority right now is to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said an investigation has started into the incident.

Vesper Gray Smith, 17, said he was on a bus from Gloucester to Cheltenham when he saw the plane in the road and took photos of it.

He said: “I felt pretty surprised, as it’s really not something that happens often.”