Liga MX transfer news: The latest rumors and chisme in Mexican soccer

Atlas lining up new manager

Argentine manager Angel Guillermo Hoyos is set to take over as Atlas manager, according to ESPN Mexico.

The club currently sits in last place in Liga MX, having scored just one goal through eight matches, and parted ways with Gerardo Espinoza at the beginning of the international break.

Argentine headed to Rayados?

Monterrey is making a late push to sign Racing midfielder Ricardo Centurion, according to Once.

The Argentine club's president said his side isn't interested in selling the 25-year-old, but Rayados' interest reportedly is growing.

Pachuca signing Boca midfielder

Pachuca is set to make one more signing this summer with Boca Juniors midfielder Sebastian Perez set to join Tuzos, according to ESPN Mexico.

The 25-year-old Colombian, who made the Cafeteros' preliminary World Cup roster but not the final squad, is looking for more regular playing time. He is set to visit Mexico during the international break.

Fabian failed physical

The reason behind Marco Fabian's move to Fenerbahce collapsing is a failed medical, according to various sources .

The Guadalajara native was encouraged to find a new club after being told he was no longer in the plans with Eintracht Frankfurt. He was set to link up with Diego Reyes, who was announced as a new Fener player on Saturday , but lingering issues from the back injury that kept him out most of last season derailed the deal.

Gignac inks extension

French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has reached a deal to stay at Tigres for another two years, according to L'Equipe .

Gignac has been with the club since 2015 but was exploring options after Tigres' initial offers were not to his liking. That included conversations about a return to Ligue 1 with Monaco. However, his future remains in Mexico after his agent traveled to Monterrey this week to close out the negotiations.

Family request tanked Govea's Mouscron return

Omar Govea's potential return to Royal Excel Mouscron was tanked by a demand that the club also bring on his brother, according to L'Avenir .

Govea's older brother Cruz currently plays in the top adult league in their hometown of San Luis Potosi, starting this weekend and helping a team sponsored by a local butcher to victory. He most recently played in the third division of the Mexican football system.

With the possibility of returning to Mouscron off the table, Omar Govea signed a loan deal to join Royal Antwerp. The midfielder was involved in several national team camps last season while on loan from Porto, where he remains outside the club's plans.