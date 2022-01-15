This Lifting Neck Cream Sold Out 3 Times Last Year — and We Have an Exclusive Sale Code

Maya Gandara
·3 min read
This Lifting Neck Serum Sold Out 3 Times Last Year
This Lifting Neck Serum Sold Out 3 Times Last Year

Womaness/InStyle

When menopause arrives, it doesn't come empty-handed. This period of change not only sends your hormones into a frenzy, but can be down-right brutal to your skin; loss of elasticity, a decrease in collagen production, and crepey skin are a handful of the visible effects you'll see. "This drop in hormone deflates the collagen which diminishes vascular and lymphatic circulation and moisturization," Dr. Ellen Marmur, Board Certified Dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare, previously told InStyle. "When estrogen levels decrease, the skin can also become saggy and dull."

The market for menopausal skincare is still relatively small, but companies like Womaness are paving the way for this niche area to flourish. The brand offers a collection of targeted treatments, created by women for women, that address hot flashes, dry skin, dark spots, and fine lines. Many products from the line-up have earned encouraging feedback from reviewers 40 years-old and above, but if there's one worth trying out first, it's the Lets Neck Serum.

The neck and décolleté serum claims to tighten, smoothe, and lift the crepiness associated with "turkey neck," a phrase used to describe noticeably thinning, sagging skin. Its cooling and massaging roller applicator easily glides across areas of concern to deliver a firmer, brighter appearance. And, according to a two-week brand conducted study, visible results come fast; 81 percent of women between the ages of 45 to 59 saw an improvement in wrinkles on the neck and chest.

Lets Neck Serum
Lets Neck Serum

Courtesy

Shop now: $21 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $25); womaness.com

While the effects of menopause appear beyond the neck, it's vital to pay close attention to this delicate area in general. It often ages faster than other parts of the body due to sun damage, smoking, skin tone, "tech neck," and lack of nourishing care. "Horizontal lines on your neck are caused by the same factors that cause wrinkles on other areas of your face," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, board-certified dermatologist, shared with InStyle last year. "Weakening of the skin foundation, along with constriction of muscles under the skin, lead to skin folding and wrinkles that overtime will stick around even at rest." But as Dr. Zeichner goes on to say, though the skin on our necks is amongst the thinnest, using anti-aging formulas on the area can reinvigorate collagen production.

Impressively, Let's Neck is already setting records; it sold out three times last year, and has shipped over 11,000 units to date. Clearly, the people can't get enough: One reviewer says you will "feel photoshopped" after applications, because it "takes away the wrinkles instantly" and leaves you "feeling young again." Another shopper couldn't believe how smooth their neck and chest looked after only three days, while even more agreed they could actually "feel their skin tightening" after use.

RELATED: This Facial Kit Makes Turkey Neck, Forehead Wrinkles, and Crow's Feet "Disappear Almost Completely"

"Where has this product been all my life? It is phenomenal," wrote one reviewer. "Not only is the actual product a dream to put on, the massager applicator feels amazing and makes me WANT to remember to hydrate and treat my neck and décolleté area. I have been applying twice a day, simply because it feels so wonderful and my skin is plumper, healthier looking and more vibrant."

"It really does make a difference," shared a second. "I am getting older and I am also losing weight, so combine the two and my fears about my neck looking jiggly with old-lady wrinkles is huge. I am religiously using this twice a day. I am not sure if it is wishful thinking, but I really do see a difference after just a few days."

The Lets Neck Serum is available for $21 with the InStyle exclusive sale code INSTYLE15. This discount spans across the entire site, so once you've added the popular serum to your cart, make sure to shop the rest of what Womaness has to offer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joan Rivers’s $38 Million Versailles-Inspired Penthouse Is For Sale

    The late comedian created her own personal palace on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The apartment, which is currently for sale, has been given a modern refresh.

  • Clever Gifts for The Tennis Lover In Your Life

    Buying a gift for a serious tennis enthusiast can be tough—between the technical challenge of picking out equipment they'll love and the fear of being the fifth person of the season to gift them a sweatband or a boring old can of tennis balls, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Add some extra flare to their game with personalized tennis balls. Tennis and fashion have a long, intertwined history, from René "the Crocodile" Lacoste to modern style stars like Serena Williams, let this pretty coffee table book serve as inspiration for your favorite fashion-conscious player.

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Murray collects first win of the season as Senators upset Flames 4-1

    CALGARY — Shuffled to centre as a result of Tim Stutzle being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Ottawa's Nick Paul stepped up with a big performance on Thursday night. Paul scored twice in the first period and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first win of the season as the Senators won 4-1 over the slumping Calgary Flames. “Wherever I play, I try to do my role, which is create space, win battles, take pucks to the net,” said Paul, who had scored just once in his previous 19 games. On Thursd

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Power Five: Penguins enter 'one last ride' mode

    With Evgeni Malkin back in the mix and Sidney Crosby getting back into form, the Pittsburgh Penguins headline this week's Power Five on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.