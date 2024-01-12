Lift, review: an Ocean’s 11 knock-off with zero charm

Puckish charm: Kevin Hart in Netflix's Lift - Netflix

Netflix’s Lift is a heist movie that steals from everywhere. The flashy nonchalance is straight from Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s series. A rag-tag of adorable criminals winks at 1992 Robert Redford caper Sneakers. Terrible CGI recalls every straight-to-streaming film of the past 10 years.

But while Lift brims with bustle, there’s no soul under the swagger. Its woes start with mismatched casting. Comedian Kevin Hart and Loki/Black Mirror star Gugu Mbatha-Raw play his’ n hers accomplices attempting the stick-up of a lifetime. Cyrus Whitaker (Hart) is a career thief with a cuddly side wider than his side-splitting grin, Abby Gladwell (Mbatha-Raw) an Interpol agent forced to team up with Hart’s posse to take down a discount Bond villain played by an auto-pilot Jean Reno. Yet despite the action kicking off on a baking-hot day in Venice, the chemistry between Hart and Mbatah-Raw fails to catch alight. They’re supposed to share a mutual infatuation. But not for a moment will anyone believe in the leads as lovers kept apart by circumstance.

Hart is a blockbusting comedian in the US and was set to host the 2019 Oscars until a firestorm over offensive tweets from a decade previously led to him stepping down. Not much of a dramatic actor, in Lift, he just about gets by on puckish gusto. Alas, he is badly paired with Mbatha-Raw, who radiates an icy disinterest as she hopscotches across Europe on the trail of Hart’s lovable rogues.

Our heroes are ne’er do wells with hearts of gold – and a bank vault crammed with the stuff, too. Brains-of-the-operation Cyrus is joined by a tag team that includes pilot Camila (Úrsula Corberó ), tech expert Mi-Sun (South Korean pop star Yun Jee Kim). Incredibly, director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Fate of the Furious) has persuaded Hollywood’s great lost character actor Vincent D’Onofrio to play the crew’s master-of-disguise Denton. It is a waste of talent comparable to putting peak Robert De Niro in The A-Team.

Story continues

As with Mbatha-Raw, D’Onofrio seems in existential pain throughout. But if there is too little zing between the cast, Lift suffers from a distractingly zig-zagging plot. Working from Daniel Kunka’s script, Gray crams in so much storyline it’s a wonder the movie doesn’t pop a seam. Cyrus and his gang are introduced conducting a convoluted swizzle involving NFTs and a stolen van Gogh in Venice – a “lift” in the film’s lingo. However, when Abby and her Interpol boss (a baffled Sam Worthington) rumble their ploy, the miscreants are blackmailed into helping her take down Reno’s Eurotrash baddie, Jorgensen.

He plans to make billions by teaming up with anti-corporate terrorists and then short-selling stocks in their targeted industries, thus profiting from their destruction. The gambit hinges on a stash of gold he’s moving from London to Zurich. The challenge for Cyrus and his pals is to intercept the shipment. Cyrus is in – with one caveat. Why steal the gold when you could swipe the entire plane instead?

Taking to the skies is where Lift really falls down. The film dissolves into a riot of mid-air CGI, incoherent set pieces, and a twist that, if unexpected, also feels inconsequential. Along the way, romance stirs between Cyrus and Abby – or so the script insists. The actors aren’t clearly feeling it, however – one more reason why Lift plays a game of daylight robbery with the audience’s expectations and why this Ocean’s 11 knock-off has zero charm.

12a cert, 106 min. On Netflix from January 12

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.