Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AVCO, ICON, KIN, and KNL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C:

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AVCO with Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ICON to Lancer Capital, LLC for $3.15 per share.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KIN to ELAN for $9.25 per share.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KNL and MLHR.

