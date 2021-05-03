Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GFN, GRA, PFPT and RMRM

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·2 min read

NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GFN to United Rentals for $19.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Thoma Bravo for $176.00 per share in cash.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRMT to RMRM.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


