Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) - CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX), Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (DLMV), Noble Energy, Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Analog Devices (ADI)

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) - CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNXM to CNX. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding common unit of CNXM that CNX does not already own will be converted into 0.88 shares of CNX common stock.

If you are a CNXM or CNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (DLMV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DLMV to BV Financial Inc. for $8.90 per share.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NBL to Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Analog Devices (ADI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MXIM and ADI.

