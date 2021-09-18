Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of DVCR, ECHO, INOV, and GTS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2021 / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Diversicare (OTCQX:DVCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DVCR to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 in cash per share of DVCR owned.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECHO to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 in cash per share of ECHO owned.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INOV to an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital for $41.00 in cash per share of INOV owned.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned.

