Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AZPN, BCML, ESBK, and ICLK

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:AZPN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AZPN with certain Emerson Electric Co's industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock for each share of AZPN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS:BCML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.

Elmira Savings Bank (NasdaqCM:ESBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ESBK to Community Bank Systems, Inc. for $23.10 in cash per share of ESBK owned.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQGM:ICLK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ICLK to PAG and Oasis for $6.75 in cash per American depository share.

