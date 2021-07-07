Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALTA, CAI, CNST, and IKNX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 /

Altabancorp (NasdaqCM:ALTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CAI to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. for $56.00 in cash per share of CAI owned.



Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNST)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNST to MOR for $34.00 in cash per share of CNST owned.



IKONICS Corporation (NasdaqGS:IKNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IKNX to TeraWulf, Inc. for $5.00 in cash per share of IKNX owned.



ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.







SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.





