Lifezone Metals Limited's (NYSE:LZM) most bullish insider is Top Key Executive Keith Liddell, and their holdings value went up by 8.4% last week

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Lifezone Metals' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

55% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 59% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 8.4% gain.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lifezone Metals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lifezone Metals?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Lifezone Metals' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lifezone Metals. Our data suggests that Keith Liddell, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 30%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 17% and 8.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Chris Showalter directly holds 4.3% of the total shares outstanding.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Lifezone Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Lifezone Metals Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful US$608m stake in this US$1.0b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Lifezone Metals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 21%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lifezone Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lifezone Metals you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

