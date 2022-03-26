LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.065

The board of LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of April, with investors receiving CA$0.065 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

LifeWorks' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. LifeWorks is not generating a profit, and despite this is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Generally it is unsustainable for a company to be paying a dividend while unprofitable, and with limited reinvestment into the business growth may be slow.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 22.5% based on recent performance. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

LifeWorks Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though LifeWorks' EPS has declined at around 23% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

LifeWorks' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for LifeWorks that investors should take into consideration.

