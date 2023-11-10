LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Now I will turn the call over to Steve Fife, the President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeVantage.

Steve Fife: Thanks, Reed, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our latest results once again demonstrate the effectiveness of LV360 coupled with our robust innovation portfolio to drive growth and improve profitability across the entire LifeVantage organization from consultants to customers, from corporate employees, to Board members, energy levels remain incredibly high as our key initiatives continue gaining traction. We delivered a 6.5% revenue increase in the US, while overall revenues were down fractionally year-over-year on a constant currency basis. TrueScience Liquid Collagen continues to be the key driver as demand has remained very strong. This product was introduced in the US in June 2022 and only recently began launching in international markets, which should set the stage for growth in those markets as fiscal 2024 unfolds.

Profitability also continues to show solid improvement with adjusted EBITDA increasing over 41% to $4 million in the first quarter and an adjusted EBITDA margin, up 230 basis points to 7.8%.approximately $12 million or 23.5% of Q1 revenue was attributable to Liquid Collagen plus the Healthy Glow Essential Stack which bundles Liquid Collagen with Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer. In the US, customer penetration was 28.1% versus 26.9% in Q4 fiscal 2023 and compared to 24% at the end of calendar 2022. Reorder rates provide another strong indicator of the health of the product and strong demand as second month reorders were up recently at 77.8% versus 77% at the end of Q4 2023. Liquid Collagen sales are still predominantly driven by activity in the US but we are seeing our recent expansion of Liquid Collagen into the international markets ramp up steadily.

As you may recall, Liquid Collagen entered Australia, New Zealand and Japan in March of 2023, and the results to date have exceeded our internal expectations. At the end of September, we launched Liquid Collagen into Mexico, and we are commencing sales in the Philippines in November, followed by our Canadian launch in December of 2023. In addition to expanding into new geographic markets, we continue to advance our innovation agenda by introducing new products that broaden our unique health and wellness offering. For example, in early October, we relaunched a new product, TrueScience, TrueRenew, Daily Firming Complex to all US consultants and those in attendance at our global convention. TrueRenew is a cleaner kinder cosmetic retinol alternative that has proven to tackle 11 visible signs of aging.

It is a perfect complement to the inter activation power of Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer and TrueScience Liquid Collagen and ushers in a new era for the brand's TrueScience activated skincare line. The product prelaunch to all consultants in international markets on October 20 and then to all consumers globally on November 2. We also announced further enhancements to LV360 in early October, including the new Fast Track Reset incentive that launched in all markets currently operating with the new Evolve compensation plan. This incentive invites all consultants to focus on the next 90 days with bonuses that are typically only available to new consultants. For markets not yet on the Evolve compensation plan, a similar rank advancement incentive was launched.

Both TrueRenew and the Fast Track Reset Incentive and the rank Advancement incentives were announced October 6 and 7 at our Global Convention where over 2,000 consultants joined us in San Antonio, Texas. The theme for this event was all in, and it serves as not only a celebration for our LV360 transformation and the milestone achieved thus far. In addition to the TrueRenew and the product promotions surrounding that product launch, convention attendees also received first access to our new limited-time flavors of AXIO, Green Apple and Orchard pair DCAS as well as the new TrueScience TruePout Advanced Lip Duo, which is an exfoliating lip scrub and high-grading lip oil packaged together in a great giftable set. These limited-time products also went live to consumers in the US on November 2.

At Global Convention, we also announced our next phases of LV360 and in Canada, Europe, and Mexico, which will be transitioning to our new Evolve compensation plan in early 2024, with our remaining markets transitioning by the end of our fiscal year 2024. Convention attendees also received new consultant training as well as recognition for their recent achievements. LifeVantage events serve as an excellent community builder and global convention was no different. Consultants were able to join together with their teams and plan for the coming months, while also celebrating each other's success. Consultants' feedback on the event was overwhelmingly positive, and the excitement for the future of LifeVantage was palpable. We are looking forward to our next events, which include our Virtual Global Kickoff 2024 in January and our in-person Momentum Academy in March in Nashville for our US market.

During the first quarter, we also continued to execute against our capital allocation priorities, returning value to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. We paid a total of $5.5 million or $0.435 per share in cash dividends during the quarter, including a $0.40 special dividend and utilized approximately $800,000 to repurchase 145,000 shares. As many of you are aware, we held our fiscal year 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, November 6th. Based on the preliminary results provided by the Independent Inspector of Elections, shareholders have reelected all seven LifeVantage incumbent Directors and approve all proposals, including the proposal to ratify the Stockholder Rights Plan. The Radoff-Sudbury Group has exercised its right to review and challenge the independent inspector's preliminary voting tabulation.

We expect that process to take place over the coming days. We will report the preliminary results on a Form 8-K as required, and we will also disclose the final certified results once the review and challenge period has concluded. In the meantime, we would like to thank our shareholders for their constructive feedback, engagement, and attention to the annual meeting. We have learned from our dialogue with our shareholders and appreciate their continued support as we remain focused on executing our LV360 initiatives to drive sustainable, profitable growth and value creation. We do not intend to answer any questions on this topic during the call today. In summary, we are very pleased with the early progress on the key LV360 initiatives to drive consultant engagement and expect the positive trends to continue in the US, while broadening to international markets over the next several quarters.

Strong demand for new products also continues to drive our optimism about the future as we build on the momentum of liquid collagen through expansion into new geographic areas and complementary offerings. Organizationally, we are firmly aligned with the future vision of LifeVantage and our strong balance sheet ensures we are well positioned to deliver significant growth and value to shareholders. Now, let me turn the call over to Carl Aure, our Chief Financial Officer, to review our first quarter financial results. Carl?

Carl Aure: Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me walk you through our first quarter financial results. Please note that I will be discussing our non-GAAP adjusted results. You can refer to the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations in today's press release for additional details. First quarter revenue was $51.4 million, down 0.8% on a year-over-year basis and was down 5.3% from the fourth quarter. Foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted revenue by $0.3 million in the first quarter. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, first quarter revenue was down slightly by $0.1 million or approximately 0.2%, as compared to the prior year period. Revenue in the Americas region increased 5.9% to $38.5 million in the quarter, including a 6.5% increase in the US as compared to the prior year period.

This increase was primarily driven by a higher average revenue per account, resulting from the continued success of our Truescience Liquid Collagen product. Revenue in our Asia Pacific and Europe region decreased 16.6% to $12.9 million in the quarter, driven by a 17% decrease in total active accounts and the negative impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Excluding the negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations, first quarter revenue in our Asia Pacific and Europe region was down 14.6% as compared to the prior year period. The foreign currency impact continues to be driven by fluctuations in Japan, accounting for $0.3 million of the impact. Adjusting for this impact, revenue in Japan declined 4% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin was 80.2% for the first quarter compared to 80.8% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to shifts in product sales mix, increased raw material and manufacturing-related costs and higher shipping expenses and warehouse fulfillment expenses during the quarter. Commissions and incentive expense in the first quarter decreased $1.3 million year-over-year. As a percentage of revenue, commissions and incentive expense decreased 220 basis points to 43.8% and versus year ago levels, which was primarily driven by changes in sales mix as well as the timing and magnitude of promotional and incentive programs. Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expense was $16.6 million, which was consistent with the prior year quarter and was up 30 basis points as a percentage of revenue to 32.4%.

Adjusted non-GAAP operating income was $2.1 million, compared with $1.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share in the first quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $0.7 million or $0.06 per fully diluted share in the comparable period last year. We recorded tax expense of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the first quarter, our effective tax rate was 24.1%. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $4 million or 7.8% of revenues, compared to $2.8 million and 5.5% in the same period a year ago. Please note, that all of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP that I discuss today are reconciled in our earnings press release issued this afternoon.

We ended the first quarter in a strong financial position with $18.4 million of cash and no debt. We also continue to maintain $5 million of availability under our revolving line of credit. Capital expenditures totaled $1.1 million in the first quarter. We anticipate total capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 to be approximately $2.5 million. We will continue to focus on our capital allocation strategy in order to maximize shareholder value. During the first quarter, we used approximately $800,000 in cash to repurchase approximately 145,000 common shares under our share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2023, there was $26.1 million remaining under our stock repurchase authorization. We also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock or approximately $400,000 in the aggregate.

This dividend will be paid on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 1. Turning to our fiscal 2024 outlook. We continue to anticipate our fiscal 2024 revenue will be in the range of $216 million to $226 million, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA in the range of $16 million to $18 million with adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.52 to $0.62 per share. For fiscal 2024, we expect our annual effective tax rate to be approximately 22% to 25%. Included in our fiscal 2024 guidance is over $2 million of non-recurring expenses related to an expiring sponsorship agreement and costs associated with the rollout of LV360 to our remaining mark, which will not be incurred in future years. We remain committed to improving our adjusted EBITDA margins and we believe we are on track to reach our long-term target of low double digits.

And with that, let me turn the call back to the operator for Q&A.

