Watch ‘Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes’

Click here to read the full article.

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” is now underway! Watch the Facebook livestream here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” celebrates the brave women serving on the frontlines of the pandemic. Virtually hosted by “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts, the special is simultaneously broadcast from Variety’s Facebook page, and cross-posted on Lifetime’s at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. As part of this event, viewers on Facebook can contribute directly to the Equal Justice Initiative using the Facebook donate button in the livestream.

More from Variety

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” celebrates the courageous women on the frontlines of the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers, among others — who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working towards finding a solution in this crisis. The special takes a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way we educate our children, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives. Current and past Power of Women honorees come together to celebrate these remarkable women, their extraordinary work, and their dedication to their communities during this incredibly challenging time.

The program also highlights the 2020 Power of Women honorees for their professional achievements and humanitarian efforts to various causes including two-time Academy Award-winning star and executive producer of the miniseries “Mrs. America” Cate Blanchett (UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency); Tony and Grammy Award-winning star and actor in the new miniseries “Hollywood” Patti LuPone (Broadway Cares); and eight-time Grammy nominated singer and actress starring in the series “Homecoming,” Janelle Monáe (Local Initiative Support Corp).

Story continues

Previous honorees Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Natalie Portman also pay tribute to these women through self-shot material. Additionally the program includes a special performance by Grammy Award-nominated powerhouse vocalist Andra Day.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.