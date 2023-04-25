Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker

Segmented By Platform (iOS, Android, Others), By Device (Smartphone, Wearable, Tablets), By Indication (Obesity, Cardiovascular Health, Diabetes, Mental Health, Others), By Region, and Competition.

Global Lifestyle Disease Management Apps market’s expansion can be attributed to the rising importance of healthy lives among individuals.Additionally, the market is growing as a result of the increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and wearable technologies, as well as the accessibility of mobile applications.



The demand for lifestyle disease apps is rising as people are becoming more aware of the connection between nutrition and lifestyle diseases. This factor drives the growth of the lifestyle diseases market.

Lifestyle diseases are defined as apps developed for monitoring the health of the individual, providing individually customized exercise plans based on augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies.These apps also provide personalized health and fitness plans with no-equipment workout programs, assigned trainers, step tracking, diet monitoring, and customizable diet charts.



The market for fitness applications has increased globally in downloads, according to a World Economic Forum study released in September 2020, and is expected to keep growing as more people embrace smart gadgets, smart wearables, and smartphones.The massive lockdowns and social segregation laws brought forth by the COVID-19 epidemic facilitated the transition from traditional studios and gyms to virtual exercise.



As a result, there have been more subscriptions and app downloads for lifestyle diseases. This, in turn, drives the growth of the lifestyle diseases market during the forecast period.

The lifestyle disease management applications combine machine learning, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technology to provide users with personalized workout plans.Additionally, they offer individualized health and fitness plans with assigned trainers, equipment-free exercise routines, step tracking, diet supervision, and editable diet charts.



Therefore, due to their advantages over physical exercise and bodybuilding, the demand for lifestyle management applications is predicted to increase significantly.An exercise software called Gymnotize Fitness Workout employs augmented reality to show users how to lift weights properly.



Additionally, it allows users to schedule workouts according to their comfort levels, keep track of how many repetitions they do, and measure their personal fitness progress using graphs.

The accessibility of Smartphones and Mobile Applications is driving the growth of the market.

One of the key reasons for the high use of Android-based mobile apps is the accessibility of affordable handsets globally.MyFitnessPal, Lose It, Headspace and Sleep Cycle are a few of the lifestyle disease apps available on Android operating systems.



The market for fitness applications has increased by over 45% globally, according to a World Economic Forum study released in September 2020, and is expected to grow as people embrace smart gadgets, smart wearables, and smartphones.Further, massive lockdowns and social isolation laws taken forward by the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the transition from traditional studios and gyms to virtual exercise.



As a result, there have been more subscriptions and app downloads for lifestyle diseases. This, in turn, surged the growth of the market.

Data Privacy Concern with Mobile Health Apps is Hampering the Growth of the Market

The person’s health data is continuously collected and analyzed by the health applications.A major worry is a possibility of a hacker disclosing personal information and sharing it with third parties.



Further, apps have low accuracy of data collection, and this is an important concern with healthcare apps.Moreover, different apps use different methods and tools to analyze healthcare data.



Moreover, in some cases, collected healthcare data is found to be varying when compared with the MedTech Devices. Hence, these are the key factors hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps market is segmented based on Platform, Devices, Indication, region, and company.Based on Platform, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and Others).



Based on Devices, the market is divided into smartphones, Wearable, and Tablets. By Indication, the market is divided into Obesity, Cardiovascular Health, Diabetes, Mental Health, and Others.

Recent Developments

• MyFitnessPal, a nutrition and food monitoring software, launched the MyFitnessPal Simple Start Challenge in December 2019 to encourage and engage users to adopt healthy dietary and wellness improvements in the coming year.

Market players

MyFitnessPal, Noom Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Azumio, Inc., Lifesum, Sleep Cycle, Headspace, HealthifyMe, and Nudge Coach are some of the market players in the Lifestyle Diseases Management App Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market, By Platform:

o iOS

o Android

o Others

• Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market, By Device:

o Smartphone

o Wearable

o Tablets

• Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market, By Indication:

o Obesity

o Cardiovascular Health

o Diabetes

o Mental Health

o Others

• Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps Market, By Region:

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Lifestyle Diseases Management Apps market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

