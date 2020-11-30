The LifeStraw is the hidden gem of Cyber Monday—snap it up for $13 at Amazon before it sells out

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The sensation that is the LifeStraw is like something out of science fiction. This Cyber Monday deal brings the price down so low, you should scoop one up for all the outdoorsy folks you know and love—and even the dedicated homebodies. It’s that good.

In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. Currently just $13 for Cyber Monday (down from $20), the LifeStraw is a great gadget to have around, and a perfect gift. It’s the ultimate stocking stuffer (shaped just right to bulk up a stocking. It inspires adventure in all who behold it (and who couldn’t use a little inspiration in 2020?). And it’s an amazing tool of survival: the Swiss Army Knife of potable water.

The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment, and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.

You use this like any other straw. Simply remove the cap, place one end of the straw into water you come across in nature, and suck. The hollow fibers inside the straw trap pathogens, so the only thing that touches your lips is clean, safe, drinkable water.

This straw also lasts. The microbiological filter will provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, as long as you use the straw the way it was designed and maintain it. And, if you’re taking it camping, it won’t weigh down your pack: It weighs just two ounces.

People rave about this straw in the reviews. “I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap,” one person wrote. “I've used these both in Iraq & Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe to use filtration system,” another said.

LifeStraw is also big on giving back. For every straw you purchase, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.

