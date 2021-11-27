LIFESTANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LifeStance Health Group, Inc. on Behalf of LifeStance Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) on behalf of LifeStance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether LifeStance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



LifeStance is one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions.

On August 11, 2021, LifeStance announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reported a $70 million net loss in the second quarter and issued third quarter guidance that missed estimates as healthcare companies struggle to retain physicians suffering burnout by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this news, LifeStance’s stock price fell $10.16 per share, to close at $11.71 per share August 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LifeStance shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

