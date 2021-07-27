LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced today that it intends to release its second quarter, 2021 financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on August 6, 2021.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a corporate update on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, hosted by:

Nolan Bederman, Executive Chairman

Michael Held, CEO

Michael McKenna, CFO

A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, August 6, 2021



TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET



DIAL-IN NUMBERS: 1-226-828-7575 or toll free at 1-833-950-0062



REFERENCE NUMBER: 481990

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3335695/18905F7FD7E5D00C5E12CAEBE9379A4A

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks by clicking the link below, using access code 718929:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/6567/lifespeak-inc-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call/

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

