Lifeskills South Florida to Open New Fort Lauderdale Campus Providing Level 1 Residential Treatment Services

In response to the growing need for acute mental health stabilization and detoxification treatment (coming soon), Lifeskills is expanding its services with an additional campus in Ft. Lauderdale.

Lifeskills South Florida Ft. Lauderdale Campus

Lifeskills South Florida Ft. Lauderdale Campus

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health treatment, is excited to announce a new Lifeskills South Florida facility, conveniently located in Fort Lauderdale. Opening in early 2023, the Lifeskills Fort Lauderdale campus will provide a higher level of care including stabilization, evaluation, detoxification, and level 1 residential treatment for those with chronic and acute mental health, substance use, and complex co-occurring disorders.

Located 6 miles from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport and thirty minutes from the Lifeskills' Main Campus, these additional levels of care will expand Lifeskills' nationally recognized, comprehensive continuum of services.

According to a recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, in Florida:

From 2018-2019, 61.3% of adults with a moderate mental illness and 34.6% of adults with a serious mental illness didn't receive needed mental health treatment.

And, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating mental health and substance use disorders, 31.6% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder in the fall of 2021.

"With unmet demand for sub-acute mental health and substance use disorder treatment, we committed to expanding Lifeskills' continuum of care for more individuals in need," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "For over 30 years, Lifeskills has been a leading provider of mental health services at the residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient levels of care in the south Florida market and nationwide."

The Lifeskills Fort Lauderdale location will offer level 1 intensive residential programming for individuals with higher acuity. The new campus will treat individuals with content thought, formal thought, personality, mood, and substance use disorders.

Story continues

"As a National Center of Clinical Excellence, we're excited to expand our continuum of care to include detox and subacute residential services. We look forward to welcoming more individuals suffering from severe mental health and substance use conditions at our new, centrally located Fort Lauderdale campus," said Klay Weaver, Lifeskills South Florida CEO.

To learn more, visit the Lifeskills Fort Lauderdale web page.



——————————-



About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and other addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 400 total beds.

Contact Information:

Vicki Smith

Chief Marketing Officer, Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

vickis@odysseybh.com

615-864-8145



Related Images













Image 1: Lifeskills South Florida Ft. Lauderdale Campus





Rendering of the Dining Area at the Lifeskills South Florida Campus









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



