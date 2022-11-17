LifeSci Special Opportunities Responds to Recent Press Release Issued by Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

LifeSci Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd
·12 min read
LifeSci Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd
LifeSci Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd

Sets the Record Straight on Diffusion’s Misleading Narrative and Raises Concerns about a Troubling Pattern of Entrenchment and Lack of Accountability on the Board

Has Nominated a Slate of Highly Qualified Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd. (“LifeSci Special Opportunities” or “we”), the holder of 96,976 shares of common stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Diffusion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DFFN), or approximately 4.8% of the Company’s outstanding shares, today issued a statement in response to the Company’s misleading press release from November 14, 2022 and announced that it has nominated a slate of high quality director candidates for election at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting to be held on December 30, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Meeting”).

LifeSci Special Opportunities Statement

“The Company’s November 14, 2022 press release announcing that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a review and evaluation of potential strategic opportunities appears to have been deliberately timed in order to obscure prior attempts by third parties, including LifeSci Capital LLC (“LS Capital”), a commonly-owned affiliate of LifeSci Special Opportunities, acting on behalf of its clients, to engage the Board in discussions regarding potential strategic alternatives. The Company’s press release endeavors to mislead stockholders regarding the facts as to LS Capital’s efforts to constructively engage with the Company on possible pathways to unlock significant value for all of the Company’s stockholders.

Further, the announcement of the strategic review process appears to be a desperate and thinly veiled effort to distract stockholders and the market from the Company’s failures, including the Board’s and management’s inability to develop their lead asset, Trans Sodium Crocetinate (TSC), and the catastrophic erosion of Diffusion’s cash balances and stockholder value that has occurred under their leadership. We believe that stockholders will be able to see through these transparent attempts to deflect attention away from the Company’s operational and share price underperformance, including the fact that the Company’s share price has declined by approximately 78% from November 15, 2021 to November 11, 2022.1

We encourage stockholders to review our proxy materials as they become available, which will include additional information regarding our concerns with the Company.”

Background Information

On October 17, 2022, on behalf of a client and unaffiliated investor in the Company, LS Capital presented an unsolicited offer to the Company to purchase 100% of the Company’s outstanding common stock not already owned by its client for $6.58 per share in cash, which represented a 20% premium to the Company’s closing stock price as of the close of business on Friday, October 13, 2022. The Company unceremoniously rejected the offer on October 25, 2022.

Since May 2022, LS Capital had attempted to engage constructively with the Company on behalf of LS Capital’s client to discuss potential strategic alternatives that LS Capital believed would be in the Company’s best interest and unlock value for all of the Company’s stockholders. Following LS Capital’s initial contact, the Company ignored all attempts by LS Capital to continue engaging for nearly four months until mid-September. With the Board and management continuing to refuse to engage directly, LS Capital had the opportunity to speak with an investor relations firm representing the Company, and continued to request to speak with Diffusion’s management. As a precursor to a call with management, LS Capital discussed entering into a non-disclosure agreement with the Company. However, the Company’s proposed non-disclosure agreement was far from customary in LS Capital’s experience and sought to impose a multi-year standstill and other burdensome restrictions, which LS Capital viewed as a deliberate and troubling attempt by the Board to disenfranchise stockholders and further ensconce themselves in Diffusion’s failing business. Ultimately, a call with the Company proceeded without a non-disclosure agreement in place, and LS Capital shared its thoughts with the Company on potential strategic options. Following this call, the Company ceased engaging with LS Capital, refusing requests for follow-up discussions and negotiations. Not surprisingly, the Company’s behavior appears to be consistent with its vague October 25, 2022 press release, which stated

“There is no timeline for this review and there is no assurance that the Board’s review will result in any transaction being consummated. Diffusion does not intend to comment on the process or make further disclosures until it determines an update is appropriate.”

LifeSci Special Opportunities, as a large stockholder of the Company, is naturally concerned about the Board’s motives and willingness to actually engage in substantive conversations that, in our view, would result in the Company achieving its stated goal of enhancing shareholder value. LifeSci Special Opportunities is also concerned that the Company has not held an annual meeting to elect directors in nearly 17 months, which appears to be yet another entrenchment tactic by the Board to maintain the status quo. When the 2022 Annual Meeting of stockholders is finally held (assuming the Company does not delay it again), it will be over 18 months since directors were elected at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Furthermore, it appears the Company only announced that it would hold the 2022 Annual Meeting as a reactive measure to external pressure, such as the third party offer from LS Capital’s client, and did so with very little notice, which prompted an accelerated timeline for stockholders to provide notice of any nominations or business proposals. The timing of the Company’s public announcement of its strategic review process also seems to be only in response to the unsolicited offer to acquire the Company rather than any genuine initiative by leadership to take actions that are in the best interest of Diffusion stockholders. We also question the circumstances surrounding the recent and abrupt weekend-resignation of one of the Company’s directors that was announced concurrently with the Company’s misleading press release.

In LifeSci Special Opportunities’ view, these are all clear and unfortunate symptoms of a reactive and troubled Board that is trying to avoid being held accountable by its stockholders.

The Urgent Need for Fresh Perspectives

Given the Board’s track record of overseeing significant value destruction and seeming indifference towards the Company’s stockholders, the true owners of the Company, we believe it has become abundantly clear that the current Board and management are not worthy stewards of our Company. We have serious concerns about whether they can be trusted to run the strategic review process, especially given their entrenchment tactics and the timing of the stated commencement of the review process, which appears to only have been undertaken in response to an unsolicited offer.

While we are open to working constructively with the Company, we do not intend to stand idly by and allow the Board and management to continue unchecked on this path of value destruction. To that end, we have nominated the following highly qualified individuals for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting:

Jill Davidson

  • Ms. Davidson has significant expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and currently serves as the President of Fast Scripts LLC, an early-stage medical service provider to those recovering from opioid addiction

  • Previously, Ms. Davidson served in c-suite level roles at medical care providers Omnicare, Inc. and Clasen Long Term Care Pharmacy. She was also the President of the Missouri-Illinois Gateway Hemophilia Association and the Vice President of the National Pharmacy Roundtable.

  • Ms. Davidson is the Co-Manager of SkiProp LLC and the Manager of Davidson LLC, which both own various rental properties.

Tenzin Khangsar

  • Mr. Khangsar is the Principal at Snowlion Ventures, a Vancouver-based financial consulting firm, and was previously an advisor to Deloitte Touche and a Managing Director and Executive Vice President for RCI Capital Group.

  • Mr. Khangsar has served as an executive advisor for privately-held emerging growth companies and publicly-traded corporations alike, advising on financial strategy and execution and organizational infrastructure to support governance matters, among which include Google LLC, Key, Empower Clinics Inc. and Dapper Labs.

  • Mr. Khangsar also previously served in various government roles in Canada’s Office of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Immigration, including as Chief of Staff, and served as Honorary Counsel to the Government of Mongolia, Chair of the Multicultural Advisory Committee of British Columbia and Director and President of the Canada-India Business Council.

  • He also previously served on the board of directors of Northstar Trade Finance, a financial services provider, and Planterra, a non-profit dedicated to sustainable community development through travel, and has significant experience serving in executive roles at non-profit organizations.

Jeffrey Kimbell

  • Mr. Kimbell has extensive experience in the healthcare industry as well as significant advisory and government experience, and he currently serves as the President of Jeffrey J. Kimbell & Associates, a client service provider to the life sciences industry.

  • Mr. Kimbell served on President George W. Bush’s Transition Team Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Previously, he served as Founding Partner of Advyzom, LLC, a leading boutique consulting company specializing in highly strategic regulatory and development advice and services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

  • Mr. Kimbell previously served as the first Executive Director of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association, one of the leading educational and advocacy association advancing the interests of innovative and entrepreneurial medical device manufacturers in the United States.

Jessica M. Lockett

  • Ms. Lockett currently serves as a Partner at Lockett + Horwitz, PLC.

  • Ms. Lockett has extensive knowledge of the capital markets and securities laws, and as a corporate and securities law attorney, she has experience representing public and private companies at various stages of development with corporate governance and securities matters, as well as advising on mergers and acquisitions, financing, and fundraising activities.

  • Ms. Lockett currently serves on the board of directors of Ammo, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW).

Jeffrey Max

  • Mr. Max has extensive experience as a c-suite level executive across a variety of industries. He currently serves as the CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies, and previously served as CEO of Agile Space Industries, Inc., Rezolve, Inc., Venda, Inc. and WhiteLight Systems, Inc., and as President of Powa Technologies, Inc.

  • Mr. Max currently serves as a director of Orbital Assembly Corporation.

  • Mr. Max previously served as a Managing Partner of La Plata Capital Partners, LLC, and as a Senior Advisor to Liiv Group, two investment-based companies.

  • Mr. Max also previously served as Managing Director PLR Advisors, Ltd., a capital markets and technology consulting firm, and Executive Vice President of OptiMark Technologies Inc., a stock-trading technology developer.

John Ziegler MD

  • Dr. Ziegler is currently the Chief Medical Officer of Promedim Ltd., a firm specializing in the oversight of pharmaceutical clinical trials, and also serves as the Managing Partner of Mountain Anesthesia PLLC (d/b/a Premier Healthcare Partners).

  • Dr. Ziegler has served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry since 2012 and, in that capacity, has acted as the Medical Director of many clinical trials and drug development programs for a number of pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, and is also a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

  • Dr. Ziegler previously served on the board of directors of LifeSci Acquisition Corp.

About LifeSci Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd.

Formed in 2021, LifeSci Special Opportunities is a public investing arm of LifeSci Partners, a unique life sciences and healthcare consultancy formed in 2010. The fund invests within the public healthcare industry focusing on undervalued biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

LifeSci Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company (“LifeSci Special Opportunities”), together with the other participants named herein (collectively, “LifeSci”), intends to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying universal proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to be used to solicit votes in connection with the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”).

LIFESCI STRONGLY ADVISES ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC’S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PARTICIPANTS' PROXY SOLICITOR.

The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be LifeSci Special Opportunities, LifeSci Special Opportunities Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“LifeSci Opportunities Partners”), LifeSci Special Opportunities Offshore Fund, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company (“LifeSci Offshore”), LifeSci Special Opportunities Partners GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“LifeSci GP”), LifeSci Management Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“LifeSci Management”), David Dobkin, Jill Davidson, Tenzin Khangsar, Jeffrey Kimbell, Jessica M. Lockett, Jeffrey Max and John S. Ziegler.

As of the date hereof, LifeSci Special Opportunities beneficially owns 96,976 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share, of the Company (the “Common Stock”). LifeSci Opportunities Partners, as a feeder fund of LifeSci Special Opportunities, may be deemed to beneficially own the 96,976 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by LifeSci Special Opportunities. LifeSci Offshore, as a feeder fund of LifeSci Special Opportunities, may be deemed to beneficially own the 96,976 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by LifeSci Special Opportunities. LifeSci GP, as the general partner of LifeSci Special Opportunities, may be deemed to beneficially own the 96,976 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by LifeSci Special Opportunities. LifeSci Management, as the investment manager of LifeSci Special Opportunities, may be deemed to beneficially own the 96,976 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by LifeSci Special Opportunities. Mr. Dobkin, as managing member of each of LifeSci GP and LifeSci Management, may be deemed to beneficially own the 96,976 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by LifeSci Special Opportunities. As of the date hereof, none of Messes. Davidson and Lockett or Messrs. Khangsar, Kimbell, Max and Ziegler own beneficially or of record any securities of the Company.

1 Represents the date one trading day prior to LifeSci Special Opportunities’ engagement with the Company becoming public.


Latest Stories

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and h

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Browns QB Watson practices for 1st time during suspension

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson whipped a short pass, pulled down on the face mask of his helmet and ducked his head before running across the field while trailing starter Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland's other quarterbacks. He is catching up. Still suspended, Watson is back on the field. More than two months after he began serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations, Watson practiced Wednesday in what he and the Browns hope is the next step in him taking over as their f

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.